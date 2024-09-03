Croatian kuna to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Djiboutian francs is currently 25.323 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 25.341 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 25.298 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.151% decrease in value.