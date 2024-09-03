Croatian kuna to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Colombian pesos is currently 593.252 today, reflecting a -0.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 3.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 595.211 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 573.347 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.