Croatian kuna to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.466 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.467 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.466 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.197% increase in value.