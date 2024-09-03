Croatian kuna to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Botswanan pulas is currently 1.898 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.333% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 1.903 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.888 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.