Hong Kong dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Samoan talas is currently 0.346 today, reflecting a -0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.328% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.349 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.345 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.844% decrease in value.