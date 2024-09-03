Hong Kong dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 348.856 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.460% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 349.087 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 345.790 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.450% decrease in value.