Hong Kong dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 13.567 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.934% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 13.583 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 13.411 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.391% increase in value.