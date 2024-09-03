Hong Kong dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.483 today, reflecting a 0.533% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.538% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.484 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.479 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.282% increase in value.