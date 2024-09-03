Hong Kong dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 4.726 today, reflecting a -0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.102% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 4.734 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 4.710 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.379% decrease in value.