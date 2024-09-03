Hong Kong dollar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Malawian kwachas is currently 222.428 today, reflecting a 1.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 222.858 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 219.871 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.338% increase in value.