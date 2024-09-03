Hong Kong dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 1.961 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.642% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 1.976 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.949 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.338% decrease in value.