Hong Kong dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 5.078 today, reflecting a -0.093% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.038% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 5.095 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 5.065 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.432% increase in value.