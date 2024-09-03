Hong Kong dollar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Myanmar kyats is currently 269.723 today, reflecting a 0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.029% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 269.823 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 269.300 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.095% decrease in value.