Hong Kong dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 0.285 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.286 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.283 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.085% increase in value.