Hong Kong dollar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Dominican pesos is currently 7.651 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.659 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 7.637 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.184% increase in value.