Hong Kong dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Danish kroner is currently 0.865 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.980% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.866 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.855 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.