Hong Kong dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 118.844 today, reflecting a 0.575% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.014% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 119.048 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 117.651 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.817% increase in value.