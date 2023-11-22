50 British pounds sterling to Swedish kronor

Convert GBP to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 gbp
654.63 sek

1.00000 GBP = 13.09250 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9162583.31151.52323148.6451.37260.88231.6559
1 EUR1.0914190.92621.66245162.2551.498060.96291.80725
1 INR0.01200310.010997910.01828351.784210.01647550.01059040.019876
1 AUD0.65650.60152154.694197.58540.9011120.579231.0871

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swedish Krona
1 GBP13.09250 SEK
5 GBP65.46250 SEK
10 GBP130.92500 SEK
20 GBP261.85000 SEK
50 GBP654.62500 SEK
100 GBP1309.25000 SEK
250 GBP3273.12500 SEK
500 GBP6546.25000 SEK
1000 GBP13092.50000 SEK
2000 GBP26185.00000 SEK
5000 GBP65462.50000 SEK
10000 GBP130925.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / British Pound Sterling
1 SEK0.07638 GBP
5 SEK0.38190 GBP
10 SEK0.76380 GBP
20 SEK1.52760 GBP
50 SEK3.81900 GBP
100 SEK7.63799 GBP
250 SEK19.09498 GBP
500 SEK38.18995 GBP
1000 SEK76.37990 GBP
2000 SEK152.75980 GBP
5000 SEK381.89950 GBP
10000 SEK763.79900 GBP