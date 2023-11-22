100 British pounds sterling to Omani rials

Convert GBP to OMR

100 gbp
48.280 omr

1.00000 GBP = 0.48280 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.091190.89071.49591.662380.964118.7464
1 GBP1.1494311.2541104.4691.719371.910721.1081621.5469
1 USD0.91650.797385183.30191.3711.523580.8835517.1812
1 INR0.01100220.009572230.012004510.01645820.01828980.01060660.206252

How to convert British pounds sterling to Omani rials

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Omani Rial
1 GBP0.48280 OMR
5 GBP2.41398 OMR
10 GBP4.82797 OMR
20 GBP9.65594 OMR
50 GBP24.13985 OMR
100 GBP48.27970 OMR
250 GBP120.69925 OMR
500 GBP241.39850 OMR
1000 GBP482.79700 OMR
2000 GBP965.59400 OMR
5000 GBP2413.98500 OMR
10000 GBP4827.97000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 OMR2.07126 GBP
5 OMR10.35630 GBP
10 OMR20.71260 GBP
20 OMR41.42520 GBP
50 OMR103.56300 GBP
100 OMR207.12600 GBP
250 OMR517.81500 GBP
500 OMR1035.63000 GBP
1000 OMR2071.26000 GBP
2000 OMR4142.52000 GBP
5000 OMR10356.30000 GBP
10000 OMR20712.60000 GBP