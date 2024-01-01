Nicaraguan Córdoba (NIO)

Currency name

Nicaraguan Córdoba

C$

NIO exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From NIO0.02717 0.02500 0.02136 2.25581 4.11562 2.51255 0.04160 0.51400
To NIO36.80490 40.00690 46.82690 0.44330 0.24298 0.39800 24.03910 1.94552

All Nicaraguan córdoba Exchange Rates