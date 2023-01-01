Nicaraguan Córdoba (NIO)

Currency name

Nicaraguan Córdoba

C$

NIO exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From NIO0.02732 0.02509 0.02195 2.27354 4.10833 2.43716 0.04209 0.50028
To NIO36.60000 39.85370 45.56330 0.43984 0.24341 0.41031 23.75710 1.99886

All Nicaraguan córdoba Exchange Rates