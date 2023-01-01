Nicaraguan Córdoba (NIO)
Currency name
Nicaraguan Córdoba
Currency symbol
C$
NIO exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From NIO
|0.02732
|0.02509
|0.02195
|2.27354
|4.10833
|2.43716
|0.04209
|0.50028
|To NIO
|36.60000
|39.85370
|45.56330
|0.43984
|0.24341
|0.41031
|23.75710
|1.99886
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.