Bahamian dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert BSD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
36,191 thb

1.000 BSD = 36.19 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1751.4741.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5811.7261.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.1681.361.5340.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BSD36.19100 THB
5 BSD180.95500 THB
10 BSD361.91000 THB
20 BSD723.82000 THB
50 BSD1,809.55000 THB
100 BSD3,619.10000 THB
250 BSD9,047.75000 THB
500 BSD18,095.50000 THB
1000 BSD36,191.00000 THB
2000 BSD72,382.00000 THB
5000 BSD180,955.00000 THB
10000 BSD361,910.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahamian Dollar
1 THB0.02763 BSD
5 THB0.13816 BSD
10 THB0.27631 BSD
20 THB0.55262 BSD
50 THB1.38156 BSD
100 THB2.76312 BSD
250 THB6.90780 BSD
500 THB13.81560 BSD
1000 THB27.63120 BSD
2000 THB55.26240 BSD
5000 THB138.15600 BSD
10000 THB276.31200 BSD