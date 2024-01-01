Bahamian dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert BSD to THB at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ฿34.59 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 BSD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.991034.9910
Low33.515032.3640
Average34.132133.6292
Change3.20%0.24%
View full history

1 BSD to THB stats

The performance of BSD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.9910 and a 30 day low of 33.5150. This means the 30 day average was 34.1321. The change for BSD to THB was 3.20.

The performance of BSD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.9910 and a 90 day low of 32.3640. This means the 90 day average was 33.6292. The change for BSD to THB was 0.24.

Track market ratesView BSD to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0880.788
1 AUD0.652155.0410.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44211.2130.95912.9560.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BSD34.58750 THB
5 BSD172.93750 THB
10 BSD345.87500 THB
20 BSD691.75000 THB
50 BSD1,729.37500 THB
100 BSD3,458.75000 THB
250 BSD8,646.87500 THB
500 BSD17,293.75000 THB
1000 BSD34,587.50000 THB
2000 BSD69,175.00000 THB
5000 BSD172,937.50000 THB
10000 BSD345,875.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahamian Dollar
1 THB0.02891 BSD
5 THB0.14456 BSD
10 THB0.28912 BSD
20 THB0.57824 BSD
50 THB1.44561 BSD
100 THB2.89122 BSD
250 THB7.22805 BSD
500 THB14.45610 BSD
1000 THB28.91220 BSD
2000 THB57.82440 BSD
5000 THB144.56100 BSD
10000 THB289.12200 BSD