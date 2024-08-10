Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.981 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.129% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.986 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.975 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.515% decrease in value.