Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.976 today, reflecting a -0.277% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.537% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.985 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.975 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.591% increase in value.