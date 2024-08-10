Bolivian boliviano to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Thai bahts is currently 5.089 today, reflecting a -0.284% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.649% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 5.174 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 5.089 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.511% decrease in value.