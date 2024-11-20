Bolivian boliviano to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Thai bahts is currently 4.994 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.631% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 5.081 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 4.979 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.629% decrease in value.