Bolivian boliviano to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Salvadoran colóns is currently 1.264 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 1.270 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.264 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.509% decrease in value.