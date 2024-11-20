Bolivian boliviano to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Salvadoran colóns is currently 1.264 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.156% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 1.271 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.262 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.541% decrease in value.