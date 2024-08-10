Bolivian boliviano to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Seychellois rupees is currently 2.026 today, reflecting a 2.469% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.595% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.176 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 1.919 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 7.935% increase in value.