Bolivian boliviano to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.241 today, reflecting a 0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.105% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.246 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.240 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.677% increase in value.