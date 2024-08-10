Bolivian boliviano to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 5.318 today, reflecting a -0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 5.353 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.318 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.556% decrease in value.