Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas history summary. This is the Bolivian boliviano (BOB) to Macanese patacas (MOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BOB and MOP historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas is currently 1.160 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 1.166 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 1.158 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.533% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Macanese patacas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.