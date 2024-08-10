Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas is currently 1.160 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.558% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 1.166 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 1.158 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.533% decrease in value.