Bolivian boliviano to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Moldovan leus is currently 2.535 today, reflecting a -0.730% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.085% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.572 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.535 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.520% decrease in value.