Bolivian boliviano to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Kyrgystani soms is currently 12.264 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.188% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 12.327 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 12.202 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.527% increase in value.