Bolivian boliviano to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 2,299.640 today, reflecting a -0.196% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -2.123% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 2,349.530 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 2,299.640 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.506% decrease in value.