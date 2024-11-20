Bolivian boliviano to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 2,292.730 today, reflecting a 0.379% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.413% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 2,299.200 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 2,282.270 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.571% increase in value.