Bolivian boliviano to Haitian gourdes Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bolivian boliviano to Haitian gourdes history summary. This is the Bolivian boliviano (BOB) to Haitian gourdes (HTG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BOB and HTG historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
Bolivian boliviano to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Haitian gourdes is currently 18.990 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.461% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 19.100 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 18.930 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.
