Bolivian boliviano to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 1.119 today, reflecting a -0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.439% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 1.125 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 1.118 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.528% decrease in value.