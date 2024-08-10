Bolivian boliviano to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Fijian dollars is currently 0.324 today, reflecting a -0.667% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.585% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.331 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 0.324 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.013% increase in value.