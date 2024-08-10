Bolivian boliviano to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Ethiopian birrs is currently 14.943 today, reflecting a 1.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 30.072% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 15.019 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 8.374 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 38.250% increase in value.