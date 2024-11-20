Bolivian boliviano to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Ethiopian birrs is currently 17.782 today, reflecting a 1.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 1.464% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 17.862 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 17.484 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.466% increase in value.