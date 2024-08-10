Bolivian boliviano to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.472 today, reflecting a -0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.422% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.475 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 0.472 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.