Bolivian boliviano to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Brazilian reais is currently 0.795 today, reflecting a -0.953% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -4.246% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.841 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.795 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.942% decrease in value.