Bolivian boliviano to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Brazilian reais is currently 0.834 today, reflecting a 0.378% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.118% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.844 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.827 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.756% decrease in value.