Bolivian boliviano to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Armenian drams is currently 56.036 today, reflecting a -0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.486% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 56.377 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 55.953 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.505% decrease in value.