Brunei dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 9,545.250 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.584% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 9,556.960 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 9,481.620 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.252% increase in value.