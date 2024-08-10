Brunei dollar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 8.038 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 8.082 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 7.986 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.426% decrease in value.