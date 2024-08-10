Brunei dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 80.962 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.164% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 81.071 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 80.586 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.266% decrease in value.