Brunei dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 82.485 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 82.809 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 82.264 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.177% increase in value.